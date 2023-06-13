Home » He falls asleep on the sofa and a fly enters his ear, a shocking case in Brazil
Health

He falls asleep on the sofa and a fly enters his ear, a shocking case in Brazil

by admin
He falls asleep on the sofa and a fly enters his ear, a shocking case in Brazil

June 13, 2023, 1:40 pm

1′ OF READING

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly enters his ear and lays its eggs. As reported by the British tabloids, it happened in Brazil where a middle-aged man fell asleep on the sofa.

Upon awakening he began to have excruciating pain in his ear from which some flies were emerging.

The man’s rush to an emergency room was for some time in vain as the protagonist of the story was not registered in the national health system.

A compassionate doctor then hospitalized him and began treatment by administering intravenous drugs plus ear washing.

However, the procedure was not enough and the man has yet to go under the knife for the definitive surgical operation. “The bugs are eating him from the inside,” said the desperate wife.

See also  Toothpaste – questionable ingredients [Ökotest] > Fluorides and / nein?

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Children’s communication difficulties, over 350...

Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

MEDTRONIC INC – VANTA™ PRIMARY CELL NEUROSTIMULATORS WITH...

Millions of patients affected: Almost all pharmacies will...

EU recommendation, an important tool to combat infections....

“The cat is out of the bag!” Program...

The illness of Francesco Nuti, his daughter Ginevra,...

SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything...

Is palm oil bad for health? Here’s what...

Too much sun can be bad. The bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy