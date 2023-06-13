He falls asleep on the sofa and a fly enters his ear, a shocking case in Brazil

1′ OF READING

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly enters his ear and lays its eggs. As reported by the British tabloids, it happened in Brazil where a middle-aged man fell asleep on the sofa.















Upon awakening he began to have excruciating pain in his ear from which some flies were emerging.

The man’s rush to an emergency room was for some time in vain as the protagonist of the story was not registered in the national health system.

A compassionate doctor then hospitalized him and began treatment by administering intravenous drugs plus ear washing.

However, the procedure was not enough and the man has yet to go under the knife for the definitive surgical operation. “The bugs are eating him from the inside,” said the desperate wife.