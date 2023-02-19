Fall asleep with contact lenses it can be dangerous: the risk of eye irritation is in fact very high. But what happened to Mike Krumholz, a 21-year-old American, is truly dramatic. The young man has contracted a very serious infection that is literally “eating” his eye and has made him partially blind. His ordeal began last December 19: in an interview with the Daily Mail, Mike said he forgot to remove his contact lenses before an afternoon nap and immediately understood, upon waking, that something was wrong.

Acanthamoeba keratitis

His right eye was very inflamed, so the young man decided to go to an ophthalmologist. However, he had to wait a month before receiving the correct diagnosis: Acanthamoeba keratitis. It is a rare eye infection, caused by a microorganism – Acanthamoeba – usually not dangerous for humans, but which can lead to serious consequences when it comes into contact with the cornea. Doctors initially thought Mike had simple cold sores, but the excruciating pain and deterioration of his eye made it clear that it was something more serious.

“Pain that can’t be explained”

The parasite began to “eat” the right eye of the 21-year-old, who has now lost his sight on that side and has been forced to stay at home for days, in the dark, so as not to expose the other too much to light. Mike said the infection is particularly painful: ‘I’ve never felt pain like this, it’s impossible to explain. Sometimes I screamed in pain.” The young man decided to tell his illness on TikTok, in the hope of raising awareness among his peers about this kind of infection.

After receiving the correct diagnosis at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Mike underwent photodynamic therapy (which is also used with cancer patients) and surgery, but probably only a transplant will be able to save, albeit partially, his vision . The boy only hopes to be able to return to his everyday life, in college, but at the moment the infection makes even the simplest activities impossible for him.