Luni (La Spezia), 14 March 2023 – Un electrician worker aged 63 – RC – originally from Massa was found dead on the construction site of a newly built house in the Dogana di Ortonovo area, a Months, not far from the archaeological area. The man worked for a well-known company in Carrara.

According to initial information, the man would have fallen from scaffolding, suffering a violent head and facial trauma. On the spot the Carabinieri of Luni and the Public Assistance.