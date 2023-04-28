He finds some black eggs in the garden, after hatching he is amazed

Black eggs: one discovery after another. First the amazement at the discovery, then the surprise at what they “hid” All the details of the story

An amazing story that comes from the web and tells what happened in the days that preceded Easter. When it is said that the world of nature is always ready to amaze it is really true and the protagonist of this story can prove it. A man, who went to his chicken coop, was speechless.

He found, in fact, among the egg that he had gone to collect, some of black colour. This alone left him dumbfounded and made him suspicious, but when they hatched, the surprise was even greater. Let’s see in detail what happened and what the completely unusual colored eggs “hid”.

Black eggs in the chicken coop: a very particular story

The finding of black eggs in the chicken coop on the part of man it immediately destabilized him. He thought a thousand things: that they could be unknown eggs, that they had that reaction due to chemicals present in the water used to water the animals, until his hens had some disease and had produced such strange eggs.

Despite the perplexities, he left the eggs in the chicken coop and after a few days they started to hatch. This is where the farmer was even more amazed: Gods were born completely black chicks. How was that possible? She immediately started researching. It is a very particular breed, the Cemani Chicken which sees all the plumage of the animal in an intense dark color, including the crest, beak, tail and internal organs.

It is a breed that derives from theIndonesia and in particular fromJava Islandvery rare and little known. It arrived in Europe in 1998 and a single specimen can cost even more 2 thousand euros. The inhabitants of the island of origin venerate this breed because they attribute mythical properties to it: it gives prosperity and drives away bad luck and evil spirits and for this reason the specimens are never killed. In short, an astonishing but also interesting discovery for the man who has found some very valuable and rare specimens in his garden.

