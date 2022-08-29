A 21-year-old was arrested by the Flying Squad of Milano on charges of sexual violence out of four women, between 19 and 33 years old, who allegedly committed between May and June last. The young man would have always applied the same scheme: he would have followed them «aboard a scooter electric », as they sometimes came out of gyms in the central areas of the city, and then he allegedly attacked them, even while they were talking on the phone, forcing them to undergo sexual acts. And he would have escaped, then, still driving the scooter. The house arrest order was signed by the investigating judge Roberto Crepaldi at the request of the prosecutor Pasquale Addesso.

MORE INFORMATION

Scooters, accident in Milan: he goes to work and is hit by a truck. Died at 32

He follows women on scooters to rape them, the investigation

The investigation, as stated in the ordinance, sees at the center “four different episodes of sexual violence, all committed between May and June” last by the young man, with precedents for mistreating his mother, who “got off an electric scooter , he forced as many young girls to undergo sexual acts ». All episodes reported by the victims. The investigations of the mobile squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Addesso and the department led by the adjunct Letizia Mannella, came to the identification of the 21-year-old from a series of elements: “the purchase of a scooter similar to the one taken on site or in nearby areas to those of the violence, the resemblance of the suspect “with the descriptions provided by the victims, the acknowledgments of the same, the comparison of the” cells hooked up by his mobile phone with the movements of the attacker “, his” access to the subway “and his “clothing”.

They eat at the bar and run away without paying the bill, the owner chases them with the scooter

Numerous abuses

The man, as it turns out, often moved between Piedmont and Lombardy. The violence contested in the order was committed in Milan. In one case, on June 20, he allegedly “followed for several meters” aboard a 23-year-old scooter, who had just come out of a gym in Viale Toscana, and attacked her. Other abuses were allegedly committed by the young man in via Vallarsa, on June 14, against a 20-year-old who was talking on her cell phone and always attacked “from behind” and made to fall by the man who arrived by electric vehicle. A 33-year-old suffered violence with the same pattern in via Ripamonti on 27 May. And the same day a 29-year-old was attacked while she was returning home, not far from Porta Romana.