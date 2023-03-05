Leclerc he isn’t there, but he isn’t willing to fuel the controversy at home Ferraridespite the disappointing results in the GP debut in Barhein and the disappointment of the forced retirement, the Monegasque driver keeps the team’s morale high.

The retreat burns, but Leclerc embraces everyone

He doesn’t give up on the evidence of the result, he joins together and demonstrates leadership qualities: Charles Leclerc is keen to underline that the climate at Ferrari has changed and after the painful retirement in the first GP of the season, instead of taking it out on everything and everyone, he returns in the pits, greeting and thanking, one by one, all the team members. A surprising and unprecedented gesture, but also intimately appreciated by all present.

Sainz, it doesn’t surprise me that I can’t fight Alonso either

Ferrari, Vasseur and the phrase that scares everyone

Download for IOS, click here to download the Corriere dello Sport App

Download for Android, click here to download the Corriere dello Sport App