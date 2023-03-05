Home Health he goes back to the pits and does a surprising thing
Health

he goes back to the pits and does a surprising thing

by admin

The editorial staff Sunday 5 March 2023, 10.01 pm

Leclerc he isn’t there, but he isn’t willing to fuel the controversy at home Ferraridespite the disappointing results in the GP debut in Barhein and the disappointment of the forced retirement, the Monegasque driver keeps the team’s morale high.

The retreat burns, but Leclerc embraces everyone

He doesn’t give up on the evidence of the result, he joins together and demonstrates leadership qualities: Charles Leclerc is keen to underline that the climate at Ferrari has changed and after the painful retirement in the first GP of the season, instead of taking it out on everything and everyone, he returns in the pits, greeting and thanking, one by one, all the team members. A surprising and unprecedented gesture, but also intimately appreciated by all present.

Sainz, it doesn’t surprise me that I can’t fight Alonso either

Ferrari, Vasseur and the phrase that scares everyone

Download for IOS, click here to download the Corriere dello Sport App

Download for Android, click here to download the Corriere dello Sport App

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  who was Dr. Giuseppe De Donno who took his own life

You may also like

Pavia, man scolds boys who smoke on the...

«It was a mistake not to close Alzano....

where to find it and how to choose...

Marburg Virus Outbreak: Symptoms, Transmission and Treatment –...

Merate: quarrel in the center with a woman...

We should wash less, it affects our health:...

Symptoms of dementia: “There are warning signs that...

PlayStation, Xbox and Steam aren’t doing enough to...

Kean sent off after 40″ in Roma-Juventus

LDA and Anna Tatangelo, what are their relationships?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy