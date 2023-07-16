Home » He goes off the road and ends up against a post: dead
Health

He goes off the road and ends up against a post: dead

by admin

MilanoToday 16 July 2023

A 40-year-old died in a accident in Valtellina. The man, resident in Mazzo di Valtellina but with domicile in Milan, went off the road and ended up crashing into a pole on the evening of Sunday 16 July.

The 40-year-old – whose name was Luca Franzini and who worked in the Lombard capital as a specialized technician for an energy company – was traveling along the Provincial road 27 with a Golf when, according to the first reconstructions and for reasons being investigated by the carabinieri, went off the road in Grosio (So). Unfortunately, during its run, the car hit a pole and there was nothing they could do for the young driver.

The alarm went off immediately, a few minutes after 7 pm, in red code. The air ambulance, an ambulance and the fire brigade arrived at the scene. The rescuers, however, unfortunately could not do anything but ascertain the death of the unfortunate motorist.

See also  Stadtbewegung eV starts the summer season - medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

You may also like

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Protective Measures for Vulnerable Populations During Heat Waves

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy