He goes off the road and ends up against a post: dead

16 July 2023

A 40-year-old died in a accident in Valtellina. The man, resident in Mazzo di Valtellina but with domicile in Milan, went off the road and ended up crashing into a pole on the evening of Sunday 16 July.

The 40-year-old – whose name was Luca Franzini and who worked in the Lombard capital as a specialized technician for an energy company – was traveling along the Provincial road 27 with a Golf when, according to the first reconstructions and for reasons being investigated by the carabinieri, went off the road in Grosio (So). Unfortunately, during its run, the car hit a pole and there was nothing they could do for the young driver.

The alarm went off immediately, a few minutes after 7 pm, in red code. The air ambulance, an ambulance and the fire brigade arrived at the scene. The rescuers, however, unfortunately could not do anything but ascertain the death of the unfortunate motorist.

