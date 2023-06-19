He goes to the emergency room and discovers he has a blood effusion to the heart: saved in extremis

The timeliness of the diagnosis and intervention made it possible to save an 81-year-old patient who had gone independently to the Ingrassia emergency room accusing “air hunger”. The medical team of the Cardiology unit (Mariella Riili, Alberto Grillo, Pierpaolo Prestifilippo, Giorgio Maringhini and Giovanni Ferro) diagnosed “cardiac tamponade from pericardial effusion of a bloody nature, not heart failure”.

The patient underwent life-saving therapy by cardiologists Claudio D’Angelo and Angelo Ferlisi, assisted by the nursing team composed of Lucia Udine and Fabio Capuozzo. The operation to remove the blood liquid in the operating room under echocardiographic monitoring was brilliantly performed, allowing the patient to be saved.

The extraordinary commissioner of the Asp of Palermo, Daniela Faraoni, underlined how “the level of attention and professionalism now represents a constancy of the Cardiology unit, a sign, once again, that Ingrassia has grown in the levels of quality that it is able to ensure”.

“It is unusual to find a bloody pericardial effusion in the emergency room – explained the head physician of the Ingrassia Cardiology Unit, Sergio Fasullo – cardiac tamponade represents a serious emergency and complication defined as ‘catastrophic and generally fatal’ if not resolved in short times with pericardiocentesis. In this case, the timing and collaboration between all the operators avoided the worst. This is how we continue at Ingrassia in the direction of an increasingly interventional cardiology, useful and indispensable for satisfying the health needs of users”.

