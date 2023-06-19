Home » He goes to the hospital for a toothache, dies a few hours later. Diego was 23 years old
He went to the hospital because his i teeth, but died a few hours later under unexplained circumstances. A 23 year old man Argentina lost his life, according to reports from local media. On June 6, Diego Soto goes to the hospital in the city of Villa Regina, where doctors treat him with an injection, reported the Argentine newspaper Rio Negro Newspaper.

The autopsy

Soto later returns to his home, but dies in the morning. Results from a preliminary autopsy indicated that the cause of death was “acute pulmonary oedema”. This condition is characterized by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

Symptoms

Acute pulmonary edema can be life-threatening and requires immediate treatment. It can lead to respiratory failure or cardiac arrest. Symptoms of pulmonary edema include difficulty breathing, coughing and mucus, chest tightness.

The family

The man’s family said they believe negligence resulted in Soto’s death and called for a full investigation into the incident. “He was healthy. He liked playing sports, he rode his bicycle and he liked to go running. He was a very active person,” Río Negro Abril Suárez, the young man’s partner, told Diario. “We believe there was negligence,” he said. said Suarez.

The hospital’s response

Newsweek contacted Villa Regina Hospital for comment. The night Soto received treatment for his toothache, Suárez said, they went to bed just before midnight. “Then he woke up scared and told me he couldn’t move anymore,” Suárez said. “We decided to call his parents. He was conscious and lucid”. The man’s brother, Octavio Soto, said the 23-year-old could not feel his legs or his arms, Argentine news channel TN reported.

Transportation by car

The family eventually called an ambulance, but Soto was driven to the hospital due to delays. Doctors at the hospital began treatment, but shortly after 6 am on June 7, he was pronounced dead. “They never explained to us his paralysis or anything that could have happened to him,” Suárez said, according to TN. “We believe there was negligence. We filed a complaint and asked for an autopsy, which at first the doctor didn’t want to do, and told us the hospital wouldn’t do it.” In a statement, Argentina’s Ministry of Health said Soto was given an injection of diclofenac and dexamethasone, which are anti-inflammatory compounds that don’t tend to produce serious side effects.

