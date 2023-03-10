La Spezia, 10 March 2023 – Empty two other people’s lockers in the gym and hides the loot in the backpack: athlete framed by the police thanks to video surveillance.

On Thursday afternoon of last week, inside a downtown gym, they were pick the locks some lockers in the changing rooms ed removed its content. The bitter surprise at the end of training when two gymnastic center goers realized that to have been robbed their respective wallets and other personal belongings.

Having presented a report of theft in the offices of the La Spezia police headquarters, the men of the flying squad started the investigations, acquiring images from security cameras of the gym at the time of the two thefts.

After a careful screening of access to the gym, the agents they focused their attention on a frequenter, entered with one Backpack inside which he had placed his jacket and exited, with jacket in handand the backpack strangely full.

Carried out some investigations on the account of the individual, a nineteen-year-old citizen with a clean record Italian, that was tracked down by the agents of the mobile team inside one’s own home.

In the face of disputes he said he repented for the gesture made by taking action to find, within a fund in his use, all the hidden stolen goods: wallets, documents, backpacks and other personal effects, returned to interested parties.

The young man was reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Court of La Spezia for the crime of aggravated theft.