UDINE – «He put his hands around my neck, for a few moments I thought I would die of suffocation». Adelaide Andriani28 years old, specializing in general surgery, is still shaken by what happened on the evening of Saturday 7 January when she was on duty as a medical guard in Udine at the Gervasutta headquarters. It was the escort of a foreign patient, probably Pakistani, who attacked her. «After performing a dressing, we agreed that a check in the emergency room was necessary, at least for checks. We gave him the paper to present himself at the hospital», but evidently this conclusion was not liked by the two, who refused to leave. Alerted 112, the call was taken over by the police. At that point the two went out into the parking lot of the emergency medical service, «we could see them on the video intercom. We had intended to make a complaint, because they had insulted us and had been aggressive”. The escort returned to the reception and, when he saw her doctor, the situation degenerated, to the point of putting his hands around her neck and trying to strangle her. The two managed to escape before the arrival of the police, however, as Adelaide said, “the carabinieri told us that they identified him”.

FURTHER INFORMATION

It’s the third aggression which Adelaide suffers. The other two in prison in Udine, where she had been called as a medical guard. «Fortunately the first attack was more or less verbal, while the second time a stool was thrown at me through the bars of the cell and only thanks to the intervention of the guard, who moved me by weight, I didn’t take the pieces in the face», says Andriani, originally from the province of Monza and Brianza, who has been in Friuli for two years to follow the specialty school. With her, on Saturday evening, the doctor Giada Aveni31 years old from Gemona, who managed to free her colleague from the violent hand. The man had also tried to kick Giadabut failed to hit her. «We ask for more protection in the performance of our work» is the appeal launched by Giada, who has decided to denounce what happened also through her Facebook profile. «It is not possible for a doctor in the exercise of his duties to be attacked for having invited a patient, after having given him the treatments deemed appropriate, to go to the emergency room in his interest; it is not permissible to risk one’s life in the workplace because one is not protected enough, because often the continuity of care doctor is considered a second-class doctor!».