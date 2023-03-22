The doctor who operated on Jerry Calà, hospitalized in Naples, speaks to Pomeriggio5: “He had a heart attack is serious, the important thing is that he recognized the problem”.

Charles Briguorihead of interventional cardiology at the Mediterranean clinic in Naples, where Jerry Cala he was operated on and where he is still hospitalized, he intervened a Afternoon5 to update viewers on the actor’s health condition. Calà was in Naples to shoot a film when he fell ill which forced him to hospitalize and undergo surgery. Initially hospitalized in intensive care, he is now in the sub intensive where his health conditions are constantly monitored. “Luckily Calà is fine. 118 brought him to the emergency room for an acute heart attack, he was in a hotel nearby and he arrived here within five minutes”, said Briguori who said he was optimistic about the actor’s health conditions, “we reopened the closed artery and re-established blood flow in such a way as to prevent irreversible damage to the heart”.

Carlo Briguori: “That type of heart attack has a high mortality rate”

Calà, claims the doctor who operated on him, was able to immediately recognize the symptoms, an awareness that helped save his life: “The heart attack is serious, the important thing is that he recognized the problem. Symptoms are usually underestimated. This heart attack has a very high mortality rate if the hospital is not reached in adequate time. Fortunately, this did not happen in this case and the prognosis is good”.

Jerry Cala has left the ICU

Professor Briguori added that Calà has left intensive care, although he remains constantly monitored: “He left the intensive care unit, in the first hours you have to stay there because complications can occur at any time even after the arteries have opened. Now he’s in a room, always monitored. He is in the sub intensive and is fine, he no longer has the symptoms he had at the time of the heart attack such as chest pain and difficulty breathing and his indexes are clearly improving. The deadline is positive”.