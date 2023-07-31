he had bathed in a pond

One last swim, made fatal by a killer bacterium. For this (perhaps) a US citizen residing in would have died Georgia, in the United States: the man was attacked by a very rare “brain-eating amoeba”. A bacterium that, when it infects, is almost always lethal. «He died of an infection from Naegleria fowleria bacterium that destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death,” reports the local public health department, adding that the victim was probably infected while swimming in a pond or freshwater lake.

FURTHER INFORMATION

In fact, Naegleria Fowleri lives only in fresh water. It infects an average of just three people each year in the United States. But when it does, victims usually have no chance of making it out alive: out of a total of 154 cases confirmed from 1962 to 2021, only four infected people survived to the brain-eating amoeba.

Those infected can experience symptoms in the early stages including severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, seizures, hallucinations and even coma.

Where does the brain-eating amoeba live?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that brain-eating amoeba disease progresses very rapidly: without timely diagnosis, the subject’s death can occur within a week. As already mentioned, Naegleria Fowleri proliferates above all in environments with fresh and (relatively) warm water: lakes, rivers, thermal springs, waste water from industrial plants and in sources of geothermal drinking water. Any infections are more likely in periods of prolonged heat. In such contexts, special care should be taken as well to ponds, lakes, swimming pools. If the contaminated water, which in theory could also be tap water, reaches the nasal cavities, the amoeba can go up along the olfactory nerve and reach the individual’s brain.