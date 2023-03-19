The journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio was found dead inside your home a Novara. When the firefighters entered, they found his body on the ground, now mummified. From what emerged, the 83-year-old would have died of natural causes at least seven months ago.





Journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio found dead at home

As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the body of Pier Attilio Trivulzio, reporter milanese Of 83 years old retired, he was found in a house in Corso Trieste in Novara.

It was the firefighters who entered the house where the reporter lived alone and found him lifeless on the ground. The policemen of the Novara Police Headquarters and the coroner also intervened on the spot.

Been dead for at least seven months

The 83-year-old was long dead, the now mummified corpse. According to an initial reconstruction, the retired reporter would have died for by natural cause at least seven months ago.





Apparently no one had noticed his disappearance, also because he had no children or next of kin. Trivulzio was well known in Lombardy, but he seems to have had no friends in Novara, where he had moved after his retirement.

It was a man who raised the alarm about his disappearance co-worker Brianza, Marco Pirola, who, having not heard from him for some time, had alerted the police.





“Pier Attilio Trivulzio passed away as he had always lived. A ghost. Alone. As indeed his existence had been ”, wrote Pirola on Facebook remembering his missing colleague.

Who was Pier Attilio Trivulzio

Born in 1940, Pier Attilio Trivulzio he was known to all as “Pat”. Great car enthusiastwith a past as a motor racing driver, had collaborated as a freelance with magazines such as “L’Espresso”, “La Notte”, “Il Giorno”, l’Ansa and the weekly Brianza “Il Cittadino”.

As recalled by Ansa, in 2000 Trivulzio had joined the rally champion Luciano Dal Ben in the battle to save the two banked curves of the Autodrome from demolition. Monza, writing articles and press releases that made his petition go viral.



