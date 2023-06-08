he had been feeling sick after the gym

After a week of desperate attempts, the terrible news arrived on Wednesday. Mattia Marchioro passed away at the age of 15a young student of Santorso who he had accused an illness in the afternoon of 31 May. His conditions had seemed desperate from the start and, despite the efforts of the healthcare professionals first of Santorso and Vicenza, and then of Verona, at noon on Wednesday 7 June, Mattia’s heart stopped beating.

The illness From what has been possible to reconstruct Mattia, who practiced sports regularly, would never have given the hints of some cardiac problems. On Wednesday May 31st, after returning from training at the gym, the boy took the bike to go say hello to grandma. A few meters from home, however, Mattia fell ill and was rescued by a neighbor who was traveling along the route. The timely intervention of an ambulance from the Suem, which transported the fifteen-year-old to the Santorso hospital. From there Mattia was transferred by helicopter to San Bortolo in Vicenza, where the doctors discovered that the boy suffered from a double congenital heart disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and a coronary anomaly, conditions that had never been highlighted by the sports doctor visits. Transported to Verona awaiting a heart transplantthe situation deteriorated rapidly, until the dramatic epilogue.

The family Dismay in Santorso, where Mattia leaves the twin sister Marta, the father Roberto and the mother Sanda. «Fly high towards the light eternal love / Finally free from all suffering / That the angels await you / And divine peace» the words published on the Facebook profile of the latter. In the morning today, Mayor Franco Balzi he went to their home to offer his condolences in person, on behalf of all citizens. «As you can guess – his words -, I found the parents in a condition of great pain, coming from a devastating week. There are difficult days in the life of a community: when a family is struck by deep pain, such as the loss of a young son, we can only gather in silence, close to the agony of parents and other family members. Today we embrace Roberto, Sanda and Marta, who suddenly saw their dear Mattia leave». See also Mini, with Biosphere Genesis for sustainability and well-being

The school and the passion for information technology The news of the sudden disappearance has left even the baffled classmates and the boy’s teachers. Mattia attended the first year of the Chilesotti Institute in Thiene, and is described by those who knew him as an intelligent and enterprising boywith a passion for information technology. «We are all under pressure for the event – ​​commented Laura Turco, principal of the institute -. Losing a 15-year-old boy, among other things one who really liked school and lived the various experiences with his classmates to the fullest, is something terrible ». The moment Mattia’s serious situation became known, they were organised some meetings between the boys and the school psychologist. «This morning the psychologist remained there all morning – continues the principal -, for help them manage emotions. What we saw in their eyes was pain and dismay, a sentiment shared by the whole institution. For this reason we have decided to cancel the celebrations for the end of the school year, a choice shared unanimously”.

