Alberto Genovese is back in prison. The provision was triggered on the basis of a sentence execution order, carried out by the Flying Squad and signed by Milan prosecutor Adriana Blasco, after the definitive sentence of 6 years, 11 months and 10 days for having first stunned with drugs and then raped in 2020 two models in Ibiza and Milan. Genovese since July 2021 he was under house arrest in a community to detox. The prison order is based on “obstructive” crimes of sexual violence which do not allow for the sentence to be served under house arrest.

