“He had bipolar personality disorder”

Emis Killa’s interview

he rap Emis Killa is on the crest of the wave now, after having recently launched his new album, Effetto Notte. Today he is 33 years old and has a successful career; however, in the interview with Luca Casadei for One More Time Podcastthe artist has exposed himself considerably, opening his own fragility and experiences, in his youth, with the public to the public father, who passed away in 2009. Father who suffered from bipolar personality disorder and with which, for this reason, the singer has always entertained a complex relationship.

The story of the bipolar father

“My father had bipolar personality disorder. This was due to the fact that he was predisposed on the one hand, he had gods on the other drug problems. One night a firework went off in the bedroom while we were sleeping. Some memory of some quarrel between him and my mother, they separated, I was about 3 years old. My father was hospitalized. Every tot had a slump. Either he was in the psychiatric hospital or they arrested him because he did some shit. He was always sedated because they always gave him medicine. Her voice was thick. From then on I saw him more and more lucid, his voice was less and less ‘biascon’, and he went back to going out and being the super dad. For me that was normal, I knew my father wasn’t well and was in hospital for treatment. I didn’t ask too many questions”.

Men and mental health

The mental healthwhich he also discusses in the interista with reference to himself and the former panic attack what he lived in life, at the age of just 14, is a topic of fundamental importance; however, it is still often a reason for stigma today, especially among men who believe they cannot get out of the role that society has imposed on them, from their “indestructibility”. The words of Emis Killa therefore, in this sense, they are invaluable.