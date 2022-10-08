Home Health he had eaten ricotta, had been in intensive care for days
he had eaten ricotta, had been in intensive care for days

he had eaten ricotta, had been in intensive care for days

Another dead for listeria. A 75 year old man Bojano (Campobasso) died this afternoon in the Cardarelli intensive care unit in the Molise capital, after contracting listeriosis. His conditions were immediately defined as very serious also due to some previous pathologies.

The man had been in intensive care for days after ingesting food, probably from ricotta. A check by the Hygiene Office was launched on the case to trace the type of food at the origin of the infection.

