Mollie Mulheron24, had recently returned from a trip to the Galapagos Islands during which she began demonstrating several symptoms including lack of energy, stomach upset, nausea and headaches. But the doctors had assured her that she was simply “too stressed”. Although the girl had had serious breathing difficulties, to the point of risking drowning while snorkeling, the doctors insisted: Mollie’s alleged illness was only “imaginary”.

Trichinosis alarm, 10 cases in Puglia: “Infected after eating wild boar”. What are the symptoms

He has stomach cancer, but they mistake it for an ulcer: a 47-year-old died, he was the father of two children

The journey, then the discovery

Back in the UK, the 27-year-old collapsed in a supermarket and was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with cancer of 15 cm that passed through her heart and lungs. It is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the fourth stage. “It was the worst news of my life, I can’t even explain how I feel right now. I just cried and screamed and screamed – it was a shocking discovery. I knew something was wrong, but I never thought of such a situation. I’m waiting to hear how widespread it is. Of course, that doesn’t mean I’m going to die tomorrow, but I know that treatment has to start now. They gave me an injection to try and preserve my fertility. It got me into early menopause, it’s the worst part for me because I’ve always wanted to be a mom.”

Symptoms

Mollie, originally from Skipton, a small town in North Yorkshire county, had traveled to the Galapagos Islands to change her life. While there, she worked as an English teacher and enjoyed exploring tropical islands. But her health suddenly deteriorated: she started having difficulty breathing and swallowing. Typical signs of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma may include swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin, abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing or difficulty breathing, persistent fatigue, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss.

The breakdown

At that point she booked a return flight for February 4, but within 48 hours of landing in the UK, she collapsed and started vomiting in a supermarket. An ambulance was quickly called and Mollie was rushed to hospital where she underwent blood tests, x-rays and CT scans. And the terrible news came. Doctors prescribed steroids to try and stop the tumor from growing. Due to her advanced stage, Mollie started chemotherapy right away. “I’ve been fit and healthy all my life, I’ve always been fine. I don’t know what caused this, I’m healthy and young, three weeks ago I was in the Galapagos living my best life.”

Read the full article

are Leggo.it