“He had the right to play”

That child had the right to play and the restrictions Covid from the Sicily region, who had imposed five days of isolation on him, were unjustified. And now the Region will be forced to compensate the child with a symbolic compensation of 200 euros per day for a total of one thousand euros. Il Giornale di Sicilia reports it, which tells the story of the lawsuit (obviously made through his parents) to the then governor Nello Musumeci: during the lockdown, a “contingent and urgent” ordinance prohibited him from going out and playing in the open air open. For five days. So now a symbolic compensation will arrive after the decision of the Administrative Justice Council for the Sicilian Region (the equivalent of the Council of State on the island with “very special” autonomy) which accepted the appeal, rejecting the order issued on the 11th April 2020 by the then president Musumeci, now minister of civil protection.

What had happened

In fact, on that occasion Sicily was decidedly more severe than the decree of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

While, for example, in Rome there was a ban on outdoor physical activity but with the exception that allowed running and playing near one’s home, Sicily also eliminated this possibility. Therefore prohibiting all outdoor activities: that “absolute stay at home” was however judged to be unmotivated and therefore illegitimate.

