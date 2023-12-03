Home » He has a rare heart disease and risks dying at any moment: the appeal for life-saving drug
Health

He has a rare heart disease and risks dying at any moment: the appeal for life-saving drug

by admin
He has a rare heart disease and risks dying at any moment: the appeal for life-saving drug

Italian 17-year-old’s Life in Peril Due to Lack of Vital Medication

A dire situation has arisen in Italy, where a 17-year-old girl is facing a life-threatening cardiac syndrome due to the unavailability of a crucial medication. The teenager has been suffering from a serious cardiac syndrome, causing ventricular arrhythmias, syncope, fainting, and even instances of death. As a result, her mother, Dr. Oleksandra Kotsiborska, is desperately seeking a specific drug that is not accessible in Italy.

Dr. Kotsiborska, an established doctor in Italy, revealed the harrowing details of her daughter’s condition, recounting the heart-wrenching events of a recent crisis where the young girl’s life hung in the balance. With her daughter experiencing long QT syndrome, a rare heart rhythm disorder, the need for the imported drug from the United States is crucial for her survival.

Desperate for a solution, Dr. Kotsiborska has appealed for assistance in obtaining the necessary medication, expressing her determination to ensure her daughter’s future. Despite her daughter’s struggles with the condition, including the installation of a cardiac defibrillator for emergency situations, the hope is that the required drug will soon be made available to prevent further crises.

The plight of this young girl has shed light on the urgent need for accessibility to life-saving medications. The hope is that with increased awareness and support, this specific drug will be made accessible in Italy, ultimately safeguarding the lives of others facing similar medical challenges.

See also  Onana and Zambo Anguissa play on a dirt court in Cameroon. Video

You may also like

Lupus nephritis: with the Panel project a team...

“Speaking to your GP? Getting a visit? Maybe...

eurocom on Back Health Day: Allensbach patient survey...

Multiple sclerosis, Aism’s Gardensia returns to the streets

Tumors, latest generation machinery in Serra: «It will...

Legalization of cannabis: Is smoking weed illegal under...

Addressing Gender Violence: The Vital Role of Forensic...

Did you know that there are 10 foods...

Mentally-related illnesses are increasing: men are particularly affected

Ail Easter eggs return to 4,800 Italian squares

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy