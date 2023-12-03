He has a rare heart disease and risks dying at any moment: the appeal for life-saving drug

Italian 17-year-old’s Life in Peril Due to Lack of Vital Medication

A dire situation has arisen in Italy, where a 17-year-old girl is facing a life-threatening cardiac syndrome due to the unavailability of a crucial medication. The teenager has been suffering from a serious cardiac syndrome, causing ventricular arrhythmias, syncope, fainting, and even instances of death. As a result, her mother, Dr. Oleksandra Kotsiborska, is desperately seeking a specific drug that is not accessible in Italy.

Dr. Kotsiborska, an established doctor in Italy, revealed the harrowing details of her daughter’s condition, recounting the heart-wrenching events of a recent crisis where the young girl’s life hung in the balance. With her daughter experiencing long QT syndrome, a rare heart rhythm disorder, the need for the imported drug from the United States is crucial for her survival.

Desperate for a solution, Dr. Kotsiborska has appealed for assistance in obtaining the necessary medication, expressing her determination to ensure her daughter’s future. Despite her daughter’s struggles with the condition, including the installation of a cardiac defibrillator for emergency situations, the hope is that the required drug will soon be made available to prevent further crises.

The plight of this young girl has shed light on the urgent need for accessibility to life-saving medications. The hope is that with increased awareness and support, this specific drug will be made accessible in Italy, ultimately safeguarding the lives of others facing similar medical challenges.

