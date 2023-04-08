Florence, April 8, 2023 – Fear in one gym in Florence. In the early afternoon of Thursday a man felt ill and collapsed to the ground. A young police officer from the Sesto Fiorentino police station was present on the spot.

The young policewoman, with previous basic training for the rescue of people affected by sudden cardiac arrest, immediately realized that she was faced with a case of life or death.

Without wasting even a moment, he called a healthcare professional via the single emergency number 112, explaining in detail all the symptoms encountered and confirming his qualification for the BLS-D.

The latter is in fact the acronym for “Basic Life Support – early defibrillation”, i.e. the basic support of vital functions and defibrillation which is acquired with an ad hoc course.

At this point, coordinated by telephone by medical personnel, the real operations were started resuscitation: directed to the forefront by the agent.

After making room around him, he turned the person who had fallen ill into a supine position and together with two gym staff, who had arrived in the meantime with the defibrillatorthe first discharges were triggered.

The story ended in a handful of interminable moments with a happy ending and a sigh of relief from all the people present: the man started breathing again and shortly after was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.