He has been drinking his urine for years: why is perplexing

A woman has been drinking her urine for years for a very specific reason and that’s exactly what leaves us perplexed. Let’s clarify the point.

woman under stress (photo from Pixabay) – Ecoo.it

What is well-being? A state of peace, balance, serenity and the absence of disease affecting both the body and the psyche of a person. We got to mention the main pains that affect man, excruciating and that often lead us to feel down. Pains that generate suffering and of which we clearly need some expedient (such as drugs for example) to be able to suffer without complications.

What can we do? In these cases, relying on doctors is the only thing we can do, in fact only the medical team will be able to provide the right remedies. In short, avoid improvising doctors because the consequences can be prejudicial as in the case of this lady who engages in absurd behavior.

He’s been drinking his own urine for years: the reason

It is an ancient story, dating back to a few years ago and which was spread on the net, precisely on YouTube. An extract of the program broadcast on is uploaded to the famous platform Real Time entitled “Me and my obsession”. Anyone who has seen or followed at least a few episodes will have come across absurd things.

urine per test (Pixabay photo) – Ecoo.it

People who eat toilet paper, who drink nail polish, all rather questionable practices and obviously harmful to health. What we are talking about today concerns the obsession of a lady who drinks his urine. He started with one glass a day and worked his way up to 4-5. But why does she do it? Apparently the lady referred to urine therapy, or the practice aimed at consuming urine precisely to improve one’s body, very widespread among ancient populations.

The reason for the decision

woman suffering (photo from Pixabay) – Ecoo.it

It is important to maintain that to date there is no experimental evidence to support the numerous theories in its favour. So then you can not explain why it is done. The lady believes that she discovered years ago that she had a tumor and that she refused to undergo chemotherapy, instead relying on this urine therapy. She considers herself energetic since she has been consuming this but since we have no scientific evidence we have to disagree absolutely.

