He hasn’t posted stories for days Bianca Atzei. What will happen? The Sardinian artist is in sweet waiting, at the end of the birth of her first, highly anticipated, child. TO clarify the whole is precisely the companion, the Hyena Stephen Courts who explains on his Instagram profile what is happening to Bianca. “Unfortunately, Bianca had health problems in addition to ongoing pneumonia,” writes Stefano, explaining the absence of her partner. And he adds: «She is in the fantastic hands of the Mangiagalli doctors and we hope she will be able to return soon casa». Then, only a few hours ago, Stefano returned to social networks to update his followers again.

“He seems to be doing better,” she writes Hyena and addressing the fans of Bianca: “Thank you all for the messages” complete with a loving little heart.

The baby bump

One of the latest Instagram stories that Bianca Atzei has posted, they see her intent on dining on “a very particular table”: her belly. The singer has now reached the end of her pregnancy and she is enjoying these last moments with her belly before embracing her first child.

The desire to become a mother

Bianca Atzei has always declared that one of the dreams of her life was to become a mother. She will soon have her baby in her arms and she wanted to tell her experience with the pregnancy to Le Iene. During the program hosted by Belen Rodriguez and Teo Mammucari, the singer spoke of past attempts to have a child, abortion and finally the joy for the child who is about to be born.

