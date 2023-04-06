Of Online editorial staff

The words of doctors Zangrillo and Ciceri: «He has been a carrier of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia for some time». Voices close to the family: better conditions than yesterday

« President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the care of a lung infection»: even the San Raffaele hospital breaks its silence on Berlusconi’s conditions, through a official bulletin signed by doctors Albertyo Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

«The infectious event takes place in the context of a chronic hematologic condition – continues the bulletin – of which he has been a bearer for some time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, of which the persistent chronic phase and the absence of evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia have been ascertained”.

The two specialists then specify what it could be the evolution of the situation: «The therapeutic strategy in place involves the treatment of the pulmonary infectiona specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis and the recovery of pre-existing clinical conditions.

In other words, the first goal is c

ontain lung infection to then intervene against leukemia. Sources close to the president of Forza Italia let it be known that the health situation appears to be better than yesterday. The former prime minister is responding to treatment and his mood also appears to be good.