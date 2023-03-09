A 21-year-old boy discovered he has colorectal cancer despite his young age: saved by timely diagnosis.

During 2022, in Italy, there have been 391,000 new cancer diagnoses, while cancer deaths in our country are about 180,000 every 12 months. Numbers that clearly highlight how cancer is one of the main and often lethal problems for both genders. Among the most feared tumors there is also that al colonwhich is the second most diagnosed in the population.

However, colon cancer becomes more rare under the age of 50, while the risk is very low in young people. This is why the story involving a 21-year-old from Formia, in the province of Latina, has left everyone speechless. The young man – whom the medical staff of the Casa del Sole Clinic, located in central Lazio, has lovingly renamed the “baby” – He had been complaining of abdominal pain for some timewith symptoms that tended to disappear for a while and then return with the same intensity.

Given the situation, it was decided to subject the 21-year-old to some diagnostic updates which brought out something that the doctors would never have imagined, given the boy’s age. The patient, in fact, had colorectal cancer and managed to save himself thanks to a timely diagnosis and a quick intervention, performed by the surgeon Giovanni Baiano.

“More and more young people with cancer”: the alarm

“Color rectal cancer is the second of the whole population but if we consider only men, occupies the third position by incidence, after prostate and lung – the words of Giovanni Baiano – But it is rare in male patients with an age range of 0-49 occupying in fact the 5th place, very rare given the 21 years of our patient”. However, it is Baiano himself who highlights how the trend appears to be dangerously growing. The world trend sees more and more young people with cancer and it is undoubtedly worrying.

The colorectal cancer of the 21-year-old operated in Formia was approximately 7cm, therefore it was a far from simple operation. Investigations revealed that the young man was suffering from Lynch syndromean autosomal dominant disease that causes people with it to have a 70-80% lifetime risk of developing colon cancer.

Patients with Lynch syndrome develop colorectal cancer at a younger age, around the age of 40. Also, these subjects have a higher risk of developing cancer also in other areas of the body, including the stomach, pancreas, small intestine, brain and gallbladder. Inheritance it is then another factor to be strongly taken into consideration, given that this particular pathology can be handed down. For this reason, when a subject with Lynch syndrome is identified, it is appropriate that other members of the family of origin as well are subjected to thorough screening.

