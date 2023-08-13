“He hates me because I’m vaccinated”

He tried to invest a bartender in a restaurant in Rodello, in the Langhe, after months of persecution against the managers. For this reason, an Italian man residing in Montelupo Albese (Cuneo) is now under house arrest: the charge would be that of attempted murder. Last July 29, driving his small car, the man broke through the terrace of the pizzeria bar in the heart of the town, risking also overwhelming the owner’s partner.

The images taken in a video from the local surveillance camera, now in the records of the investigation, ended up on the Welcome to favelas page. There had been disagreements with the bartender in the previous months, so much so that the man had already reported him for threats at the end of March: «I had never seen him before, one evening he came to drink in the club and insulted me because I was vaccinated. Then he tried to lay his hands on me »says the victim.

A second episode would have occurred in June, when the same individual, again according to the offended person, would have presented himself armed. Then the last and most serious event, the one that occurred a few days ago with the devastation of the dehors: “I don’t understand how it is possible that he isn’t in prison, with all that has happened,” says the author of the complaint, concerned above all for the partner and for the two daughters who

they frequent the bar. On the episode, reported to the Carabinieri of Diano d’Alba,

the Asti Public Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating.