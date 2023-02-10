A very serious cerebral hemorrhage ended the life of Priamo Palmieri, a well-known jeweler from Pieve Torina and an activist in the area, before the 2016 earthquake erased everything he had built. He died at the age of 56, but his wife Franca and Priam’s brother wanted to honor his will, that of giving the organi. And so it was done. In the past few hours an extraordinary team work, which began in the middle of the night, despite the snow, was perfectly completed yesterday afternoon at the Murri hospital in Fermo with a complex multi-organ sampling procedure, made more difficult by the adverse weather conditions that made travel prohibitive.

ANCONA

The procedures began on Wednesday 8 February in intensive care where the brain death of Priamo Palmieri was ascertained: it was the family who asked to remember the jeweler in Pieve Torina like this: a gesture of restitution, that of the gift, to honor Priam’s desire , a staunch supporter of the donation, especially after the heart surgery he had undergone Ancona and that it had restored his life. «After the procedures for ascertaining the death – reads a note from the Ast of Fermo – and having obtained the consent of the family members, the complex donation machine started, which as always saw the involvement of a professional team: the analysis laboratory , neurology and neurophysiopathology, the medical management of the Murri hospital in Fermo, the personnel of the surgery, urology, nephrology and dermatology units, the pathological anatomy of Torrette, the tissue typing center of Milan».

LA TASK FORCE

While the Fermo team was in charge of ascertaining the suitability of the donor, the national transplant network, coordinated at the regional level by Dr. Francesca De Pace and locally by Dr. Daniela Fiore, allocated the transplantable organs according to a rigorous and complex national waiting list. At 16.30 the death verification ended. “From there, the timer ticked off, since the removal of organs for transplantation is a time-dependent procedure. At 6 am, the surgical incision was scheduled. At 3 in the morning it started to snow heavily. The room staff, engaged in the sampling activity, did not hesitate to leave at 3.30 in the morning, for fear of not arriving in time, to finish the surgical procedures at 16.30 without stopping for a moment». This allowed three surgical teams to take turns and coordinate in the extraction of lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas. The staff of the Fermo operating room, made up of doctors in nursing Davide Coscia and Noemi Rogante (instrumentalists), Antonio Maglioli, Cristina Evandri and Elia Paglialunga coordinated by the organizational function Dr. Claudio Carosi, worked together with the anesthesiologists Michela Romanelli, Luisanna Cola and Daniela Fiore. The surgeons Enrico Dalla Bona, transplant surgeon coordinator from Ancona, the colleagues of thoracic surgery of Padua, Eleonora Faccioli and Alessandro Rebusso, the ophthalmologist Giovanni Spinucci of Fermo took turns. “Applause to the excellent work of our healthcare workers – the comment of the extraordinary commissioner Ast Fermo, Roberto Grinta – A demonstration of professionalism and dedication with which prohibitive conditions have been overcome, thanks to an impeccable teamwork that involved multiple operational units of our hospital. A thought of closeness and gratitude to Mr. Palmieri’s family for the example of solidarity».