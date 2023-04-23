he is a former patient of hers

Police have arrested a man, who is held responsible for the death of Barbara Capovani. The mobile team arrested a 35-year-old Italian, who was also a patient of the attacked doctor. It is a young man who called himself a shaman on social media and who had made numerous complaints to all the forces of order against alleged conspiracies. He has several street leaves from the provinces of Lucca and Prato. And a few months ago he was arrested for headbutting a security guard at the Court of Lucca where he had been summoned for a trial. «I am a shaman, mediator between invisible and visible; I connect the dimensions»the arrested man who lives in Versilia said on Facebook.

Barbara Capovanithe head of the territorial psychiatry of Santa Chiara is in a coma hospitalized in neuro resuscitation at Cisanello. After the attack suffered on Friday afternoon outside the ward, the 55-year-old was operated on, but her conditions due to the blows suffered to the head are very serious.

The mobile team and the judiciary, who have been working uninterruptedly for hours, after having discarded a list of hypotheses and having concentrated on the circle of patients of the territorial psychiatry and those followed by Dr. Capovani herself, have focused their attention on a suspect .

The investigators would have reached him also thanks to security cameras that are nearby of the hospital, given that the only internal camera considered important due to its positioning with respect to the scene of the attack would not have taken much.

By widening the range of action of the cameras, the investigators would have been able to spot the man dressed in black and disguised with the mask and the hat. And also thanks to the testimony of a woman they would have been able to identify him.

The man acted armed with a blunt object, maybe a boltwith whom he repeatedly hit the woman in the abdomen and head seriously injuring her and leaving her on the ground, helpless and unconscious, in a pool of blood, before fleeing and managing to lose track of herself.

The attacker would not have escaped from the main entrance of the hospital: the camera would not have caught him. A clear sign that the alleged offender knows the hospital perimeter very well and knows that there are secondary ways. If the weapon used in the attack has not been found – the police are still looking for it because there may be the attacker’s fingerprints on that object – the victim’s mobile phone will have to be “opened” in the next few hours. In fact, the police want to understand – to exclude him – if the attacker by chance called the psychiatrist or if the woman left the office – last Friday at 18.30 – where, waiting for her at the ward exit, she found the attacker.

“Barbara is a very private woman. A few days ago she had returned from Tanzania and she, who loves animals and nature very much, was impressed by the trip. I can tell you that she is a sunny woman: she loves running and cycling. You have such a beautiful candor that leads you to trust the whole world », he says Nadia Gallo, president of «L’Alba»a Pisan association engaged in the training, promotion and prevention of mental health.