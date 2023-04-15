The man found lifeless this morning is a homeless man by name Luca, originally from San Vito al Tagliamento, which had been in the gallery for a couple of years. In the past he had found a place in Piazza Duomo and then in a family home at the Rizzis. Everyone in the gallery knew him and described him as a gentle and kind person. The alarm was raised by a young woman who was passing by around 5.30 this morning. “Qhen we arrived to raise the shutters, at 7.30 this morning we found everything already cordoned off», tells us Beniamino Fierro, owner of the “43” resale located inside the gallery. «He knew everyone in the area. He was really a quiet, mild-mannered person. He didn’t disturb anyone. When he got here a couple of years ago, I remember he had a black eye. Perhaps he had quarreled, it is clear that he preferred to be alone». At the moment the hypothesis is that the man, whose lifeless body was found on the side of the gallery facing via Ermes di Colloredo, died after having suffered a blow to the head and a cut to the throat, but the dynamics of the facts are being examined by the police. «Once, talking to him, he told me he was from Emilia», the owner of a furniture store in the gallery tells us. «In the early days he always had a gray trolley and a sleeping bag. Recently, however, he had found a blue suitcase. At lunchtime, to eat, he always got on the bike racks towards via Ermes di Colloredo» concludes the woman.

«He was a very quiet guy», also confirms the manager of the Despar sales point, which is also located in the gallery, towards viale Volontari della Libertà. «He never gave alms and every now and then he went into the supermarket to buy something to eat, always leaving with a cordial greeting». That it was a decent person a saleswoman from the same shop also confirms it. «He was always kind. I last saw him last night and we said goodbye. With my colleagues we were wondering how she could survive the cold, we are very sorry». At the scene of the crime, in addition to the State Police, who are viewing the surveillance images of the tobacconist, also the health workers and the Fire Brigade. «We can’t rule out any hypotheses at the moment», this is the official statement of the State Police.







