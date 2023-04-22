he is dying. Fleeing attacker

Pisa, April 21, 2023 – It’s just recently after 6 pm when the pavement that runs alongside building 3, entrance A of University psychiatryat the hospital Saint Clare, turns red. It is the color of the blood of 55-year-old Dr. Barbara Capovani, head of the hospital’s “Sdpc – Psychiatric Service for Diagnosis and Treatment”. Of the madman attacker who waited and slaughtered her – between the silence of the pavilions and the sun turning towards sunset – there is no trace. Vanished into thin air: wanted, yet disappeared like an evil shadow. Scarce information available to police: a man, a cap with a visor, a mask like those worn during the pandemic. Some witness he claims to have seen a guy wandering restlessly around the pavilion: it was probably the anonymous attacker waiting for his victim (see article in Qn). When the doctor recovered the bicycle, parked in the rack next to the clinic door, the insane assailant went into action with a stick or a crowbar. The investigators are listening to all of the woman’s colleagues to understand if there are links with possible patients or former patients. They are also viewing the cameras in the area, even if – in the place of the slaughter – there are no electronic eyes.

Capovani, in these hours, he is struggling between life and death: emergency surgery late yesterday evening, his conditions are critical. The city gathers around her doctor, who is also very well known and appreciated. Daughter of a university professor, Capovani boasts a brilliant career and an excellent curriculum.

“A professional – says Adolfo Bandettini, clinical director of Villa di Nozzano as well as a friend of the psychiatrist – of absolute clinical value. A brilliant career and a person also esteemed by Professor Cassano who had her as a student. Just Cassano, one of the noble fathers of Italian psychiatry, has always expressed a deep admiration for Capovani’s work and I can testify to it personally”. Even Professor Liliana Dell’Osso addresses a thought of profound closeness and esteem: “Learning what happened deeply pains me – argues the director of Psychiatry Unit I of Auop – I have known Dr. Capovani since she was a specialist at our clinic, and I well aware of the passion and commitment she dedicates to the medical profession and which have accompanied her in her work and in her growth as a manager at the territorial psychiatric service”.

Pisana doc, attended the classical high school. She then studied medicine, still in the city. Once you obtained your degree and specialization, you then followed the path of the Local Health Authority and you too worked outside Pisa for many years. In December 2021 she therefore took over from Professor Alfredo Sbrana – now at retirement age – at the top of the “Psychiatric Service for Diagnosis and Treatment”. She has two children.

Destiny sometimes also draws grotesque trajectories: it was indeed Capovani, in fact, the first female doctor to take charge of the 25-year-old Florentine student which, last January, in the grip of a murderous rapturekilled the retired doctor with his bare hands Piero Orsini a few meters from the Lungarno. “We have to register – denounces Professor Adolfo Bandettini – a growing climate of insecurity.

I sanitary they live under the constant threat of aggression and recent news stories are proof of this. Now more and more often we read of doctors who are victims of violence in hospitals and outpatient clinics. A situation that makes our work more difficult and less serene. The Government and healthcare facilities must guarantee adequate safety”. “The phenomenon of violence against healthcare professionals – adds psychiatrist Liliana Dell’osso – is not really only psychiatry, doctors of all specializations are victims, as well as first aid operators”. “It would be desirable – he adds – for a response from the Governmentwhich shows a support material to a medical class that in public structures finds itself working in numerical scarcity and with exhausting rhythms. Increasingly frequent are the cases in which the same operators become the target of the aggressiveness of users who are also victims of a system that is unable to guarantee prompt and equal assistance”.