he is five years old. Searches all over the city

he is five years old. Searches all over the city

Florence, June 10, 2023 – Anxiety for a missing child. Firenze he lives hours of anguish for a five-year-old girl of whom all trace has been lost. It happens in the area of Novoli.

It is here that, it seems around 13, the little girl she’s disappeared. According to an initial reconstruction, the little girl was playing upstairs from her home.

It was at his uncle’s house. She then went down to her house, but when her mother returned from work she did not find her in her home. The little one, of Peruvian origin, is called Cataleya Alvarez, known simply by the nickname of Cata. She has dark hair and eyes. She was wearing long pink shorts when she disappeared.

The family searched with their hearts in their mouths, but could not find her. The complaint to the carabinieri was therefore triggered and the searches started. The vast Peruvian and South American community of Firenze.

Through the tam tam on whatsapp and other social networks, several people took to the streets. AND on Saturday evening the areas of via Pistoiese and the banks of the Mugnone were thoroughly beaten. Firefighters also participated in the search. But no trace of the child. The search went on all night.

