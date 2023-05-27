“He is in critical condition”: new alarm on Lukashenko’s health

Alexander Lukashenko would be in critical condition. The bombshell comes from a tweet by Belarusian dissident Valery Tsepkalo. According to information collected by Tsepkalo, the Belarusian president “ he was allegedly rushed to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. Currently he is still under medical care. Leading specialists have been mobilized to address her critical condition “. Belarusian government sources heard from Republic however, they would have denied, both the worsening of Lukashenko’s health, but above all that the president would have already left Moscow and would be in Minsk

According to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, #Lukashenko was urgently transported to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with #Putin. Currently, he remains under medical care there. Leading specialists have been mobilized to… pic.twitter.com/xTQ1O7Yp2W — Valery Tsepkalo (@ValeryTsepkalo) May 27, 2023

In the long message, Tsepkalo explains that the president would have undergone a “blood purification” procedure, and that his conditions at the moment would prevent further travel, and therefore a return to Belarus. At the moment there are no other findings and details. For weeks, the leader’s health has been at the center of international intrigue.

As noted the Corriere della SeraLukashenko’s last public appearance was on May 25 when he took part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, a body of the Eurasian Economic Union meeting in Moscow. Just three days earlier, to silence the many voices, it was Lukashenko himself who spoke: “I had an adenovirus, I won’t die, don’t worry”.

Before that, Vladimir Putin’s 68 iron ally had reappeared in public on two occasions. The first iOn May 9, on the occasion of victory day he had appeared briefly at the parade in the Russian capital, but more than a few remarked how tired he looked. The second on the following 15 May, with Lukashenko showing off a showy arm band in public. In the midst of other speculations, all to be proven, on the possibility that the hand of the Kremlin was behind his “illness”, so much so that Tsepkalo said that “the efforts orchestrated to save the Belarusian dictator aim to dispel speculation on the alleged involvement of the Kremlin in its poisoning”.