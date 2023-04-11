A 64-year-old doctor from Bologna is accused of murder, embezzlement and illegal possession of psychotropic drugs. His wife, aged 62, died in 2021.

Archive image

And doctor in Bologna he was arrested nearly two years after his wife’s death. The carabinieri carried out an application order of the precautionary measure in prison against the man, a 64-year-old from Bologna who is well known in the city for his work, who is now being investigated for the murder of his wife dating back to October 31, 2021, and also for the crimes of embezzlement and illicit possession of psychotropic drugs.

The provision, requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and issued by the investigating magistrate, was carried out last Saturday, when the soldiers showed up at the doctor’s house and took him to prison.

The death of the suspect’s wife dates back to the evening of 31 October 2021, when the operations center was notified by 118 of an intervention in the apartment in the Murri area. A 62-year-old woman living in the city was found unconscious.

After the woman’s death, medical-legal checks and investigations made it possible to clarify the causes of death and bring them back to the malicious administration of two drugs, a benzodiazepine and a hospital anesthetic. Drugs that the woman would have been given precisely by her husband, according to her accusation.

In short, the investigations led the investigators to believe that the doctor’s wife did not die of natural causes, as it might have seemed at first.

During the investigation by the soldiers of the Arma it also emerged that the victim had already been subjected to others a few years earlier administration of benzodiazepines without his knowledge and which the investigators believe can be traced back to her husband, but have never been reported. Those drugs had caused her several episodes of malaise and narcolepsy.