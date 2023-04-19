he loads himself up by working out in the gym

Moise Kean he is trying to recover as best he can from his injury. The muscle problem forced him to stop at a time when he was also finding important minutes and goals. In the return match against the Sporting Lisbona , Allegri decided not to call him up for the away match.

Juve, Kean trains at Continassa

Despite not being summoned, Moise Kean he is continuing to train to recover better in view of the next races. This is confirmed by the player himself who, with a story on his profile Instagram, wanted to post a brief moment in which he is carrying out activities in the gym. The striker will cheer on his team-mates by following them and cheering them on from home, then he will return to work to recover in view of the season finale between the league and the Italian Cup, as well as the hope of being able to continue his journey in the Europa League as well.