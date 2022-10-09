Donatella De Carlo’s “My Dream – Studio Fitness, Pilates, Yoga” opened to the public. In the premises located in Meldola in viale della Repubblica 3, Donatella, who has made her passion into her job, will offer personal training and mini-classes of pilates, fitness and yoga. Donatella, who has always been passionate about fitness and wellness, has decided to open her fitness, pilates and yoga studio to dedicate herself to what she truly loves, to what makes her proud of what she does every day, at work which, as she says , is the most beautiful that exists: “making people feel good”.

The mayor of Meldola Roberto Cavallucci in offering best wishes for a good job to Donatella, congratulated, on the occasion of the inaugural moment, for this new opening that enriches the whole city of Meldola. To Donatella, who with courage, passion, commitment and dedication pursued a dream and, “step by step”, achieved a great “good luck” by the entire municipal administration.