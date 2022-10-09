Home Health He made his passion into a job, realized his dream of opening a fitness, pilates and yoga studio
Health

He made his passion into a job, realized his dream of opening a fitness, pilates and yoga studio

by admin
He made his passion into a job, realized his dream of opening a fitness, pilates and yoga studio

Donatella De Carlo’s “My Dream – Studio Fitness, Pilates, Yoga” opened to the public. In the premises located in Meldola in viale della Repubblica 3, Donatella, who has made her passion into her job, will offer personal training and mini-classes of pilates, fitness and yoga. Donatella, who has always been passionate about fitness and wellness, has decided to open her fitness, pilates and yoga studio to dedicate herself to what she truly loves, to what makes her proud of what she does every day, at work which, as she says , is the most beautiful that exists: “making people feel good”.

The mayor of Meldola Roberto Cavallucci in offering best wishes for a good job to Donatella, congratulated, on the occasion of the inaugural moment, for this new opening that enriches the whole city of Meldola. To Donatella, who with courage, passion, commitment and dedication pursued a dream and, “step by step”, achieved a great “good luck” by the entire municipal administration.

See also  Fitbit launches Charge 5 fitness bracelet - Hi-tech

You may also like

‘Keep your heart fit’. In Rimini the possibility...

where to find Omicron 4 and 5 vaccines?...

Keeping fit by walking is possible, but only...

there are symptoms that worsen even one year...

the new wave … – Libero Quotidiano

how to increase the happiness hormone with the...

the 10 symptoms of excessive caffeine consumption

he eats sausages and dies immediately afterwards, he...

Milik alarm, works in the gym for muscle...

Diabetes and high blood sugar: diet, what to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy