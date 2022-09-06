TREVISO – The virus Zika back in the Marca. A man of 50 years resident in via Cattaneo a Treviso it turned out positive a few days after returning from Caribbean. And now the extraordinary disinfestation against the Tiger mosquito.

Virus Zika, i sintomi del virus

The Treviso had begun to develop some symptoms flu-like, like fever e bad bones. It was precisely the recent trip to infected areas that prompted the USL to carry out checks also for tropical viruses. The Zika infection emerged in this way. He hadn’t seen him in the Marca for six years now (always with cases of return). Over the past ten days, the 50-year-old has respected isolation. Now he has become negativized. But we also want to avoid the most remote risk that a outbreak. Zika is a virus tropicale. It is not present in our territory. The tiger mosquito, however, could also transmit it here by biting the infected person. This is why the health emergency was triggered that opened the doors to extraordinary disinfection against mosquitoes within a radius of 200 meters from the home of the infected person.

Extraordinary pest control from the tiger mosquito

Mayor Mario Conte signed thead hoc ordinance. The adulticidal treatment along the streets in the area of ​​via Cattaneo, the part of the San Giuseppe flyover that descends towards the city center, began last night, from 11 pm. However, we cannot stop only at public areas. The ordinance requires residents in the same area to also open the doors of the courtyards to the operators of the Triveneta Multiservizi cooperative to allow them to remove any larval outbreaks of the private areas. “The risk that a Zika outbreak could develop is very low, explains Erminio Bonsembiante, director of the Sanitation and public health service of the USL of the Marca, the goal of pest control is to further reduce it by stopping the already few mosquitoes that at least theoretically could spread the virus. “.

Zika, risk in pregnancy

Estimates say that in 80% of cases, Zika infection is asymptomatic. Symptoms, when present, are flu-like. They last between four and seven days. And hospitalization is rarely needed. In this regard, the greatest attention is paid to pregnant women: if the infection occurs in pregnancy they can manifest themselves serious complications in the child.

