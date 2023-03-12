Home Health He shoots his wife and then commits suicide: tragedy in Cilavegna
He shoots his wife and then commits suicide: tragedy in Cilavegna

He shoots his wife and then commits suicide: tragedy in Cilavegna

Prima shoot his wifeThen he kills himself. Moments of terror this afternoon at Cilavegnain via Pisacane. Mauro Casazza, 67, known in the village for his hairdressing work before retirement, had a gun that he used for sporting purposes. He aimed it at his partner and fired. The couple was been married for decades and had no children.

The woman Pinuccia continued63 years old, when help arrives he was still breathing: she was taken by air ambulance to the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia around 5pm today. Casazza, on the other hand, is deceased on the spot. On site i carabinieri of the Vigevano company.

(news being updated)

See also  The new national plan to combat antibiotic resistance has been approved

