A penchant for Rolexes betrayed a 45-year-old thief: because the man, in just one month, stole three from the lockers of a GetFit gym in via Pinerolo in Milan. Thefts too evident to go unnoticed: and it was precisely by viewing the images from the security cameras that the agents of the Bonola police station noticed a man who managed to enter the sports center, always pretending to be on the phone, passed the turnstiles and went to the changing rooms to break into the lockers.

The investigations began after three members of a sports center with swimming pool and gym in via Pinerolo reported thefts in the changing rooms in December. The first complaint, on December 2nd, concerned a Rolex Submariner and some jewels, the second on December 5th a Rolex Explorer and the third on the 23rd a Datejust and a yellow gold wedding ring.

Thus, after identifying the alleged thief from the images of the cameras, on 9 January the agents on observation duty surprised him in the sports center and found a 20-centimeter screwdriver on him and clothes in the car that they had already seen in the videos of the cameras. Searching his house, they then found 5 Rolexes and 11,000 euros in cash. This is why the 45-year-old, already assigned to social services for other crimes against property. already under investigation for thefts in gyms and luxury shops, he was reported on the loose for aggravated theft and unjustified possession of altered keys or lock picks.