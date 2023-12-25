“He suffered but never complained”

AND died the “brave” boy who organized his own funeral at just 13 years old. Rhys Williams, 18, was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a condition which causes “very painful” sores on his body. When he was a child, Rhys’ parents were told that he might not even make it to double figures, but he fought hard to reach adulthood.

The child who had planned his funeral dies, the story

Rhys, from Bolton, developed sepsis and pneumonia. The doctors said there was nothing more that could be done and he was transferred to a hospice. Rhys was moved home on Thursday (December 21) so he could spend Christmas at home with his parents and younger sister. Then, he died the following day. His mother Tanya Moores, 40, told the Manchester Evening News: «He was the bravest, strongest and bravest boy ever. He suffered day after day and never complained.”

Rhys had had EB, known as ‘butterfly skin’ disease, since birth, meaning even a paper cut could prove fatal if a wound became infected. He went to school but needed constant supervision. Rhys started to get worse on November 4 and doctors thought he had Covid. But a few days later he was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia. Rhys’ health took a sharp turn for the worse on November 14 when he stopped breathing because his lungs filled with fluid.

Tanya told the paper: “I was mentally preparing for this the day he was born, but you can never really be prepared. Rhys wrote his funeral plan for him just before he turned 14, because he knew he might not make it much longer.” His family has now begun making arrangements for the day they have known for years would come.

«He sat down – said his mother – and told me what he wanted for his funeral. He wanted everyone to wear red because he is a big Liverpool FC fan, except for the red Manchester United shirts, which are not allowed. He wanted to go to a big church and he wanted to pass the fire station on his last trip.” Tanya explained that Rhys’ chosen funeral director has been involved since he planned the funeral in 2019. The family are now raising money to help cover funeral costs. Flowers have been requested at their home to support Rhys’ heartbroken younger sister Teegan, 11, who is heartbroken.

