He takes antidiabetic drug before and after surgery, two cardiologists in judgment

Benevento

They are accused of culpable injuries, those that for an alleged negligence, inexperience and imprudence they would have caused to a patient. It is the charge for which the prosecutor Stefania Bianco decreed the direct summons to the judgment of two cardiologists of the Fatebenefratelli, defended by the lawyers Mario Girardi and Andrea De Longis, called into question by the investigations into what would have happened on January 16, 2021 to a 59-year-old from Fragneto Monforte assisted by the lawyer Antonio Leone.

On 20 October the pre-trial hearing foreseen by the Cartabia reform, during which the judge Daniela Fallarino will have to examine the validity of the accusation. A ‘filter hearing’, at the end it will be decided whether to proceed with the hearing or issue a non-proceeding sentence.

It all began on 11 January two years ago, when the man was hospitalized and, three days later, one of the doctors underwent an angioplasty of the right coronary artery with implantation of medicated stents. The two doctors are accused of having failed to suspend metformin therapy – an antidiabetic drug that the then 57-year-old was taking – both before the operation, which involved the use of a contrast medium, and in the following 48 hours.

The patient had been discharged on January 15: according to the investigators, the conduct of the two professionals would have resulted in acute renal failure resulting in lactic acidosis from biguanides which would have endangered the life of the offended person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

