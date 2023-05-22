He takes massive doses of an anticancer drug to treat psoriasis: saved at the Polyclinic

The “do-it-yourself” cure could be fatal. At the Polyclinic, the life of a patient was saved who, to treat psoriasis, took a massive dose of methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug, without any medical prescription and therefore with non-regulatory methods of supplying the medicine. Only the immediate formulation of the diagnosis and the joint effort of the doctors, coordinator and nursing staff of the internal medicine complex operating unit with stroke care directed by professor Antonino Tuttolomondo (Francesca Corpora, Giuseppe Miceli, Domenico Di Raimondo, Daniele Torres assisted by in training for daily assistance in the hospital room and all the other doctors of the unit for assistance relating to afternoon night and holiday shifts) in collaboration with the Pharmacy operating unit directed by Dr. Concetta La Seta and with the Poison Control Center of Pavia, allowed the resolution of the complex clinical case characterized by very serious medullary and renal toxicity.

“Methotrexate poisoning – explains Tuttolomondo – is a condition burdened with high mortality due to the multi-organ damage that is able to end by preventing the replication of DNA and RNA inside the cell. The toxic effect is mostly expressed in cell lines with high replication turnover such as the integumentary and mucous membranes, gastrointestinal tract and bone marrow with possible serious and extensive skin lesions, diarrhea, vomiting and severe cytopenias (anaemia, thrombocytopenia and leucopenia) with consequent risk of bleeding and serious infection with opportunistic germs. By arbitrarily assuming an inappropriate dose of the drug, the patient developed all the symptoms in a short time, exposing himself to the risk of his life”.

The indication of methotrexate involves taking one vial per week. The patient instead took one a day for a week.

Immediate diagnosis with recognition of the urgent character triggered a race against time. The close collaboration between the Internal Medicine Operational Unit with Stroke Care and the UOC of Pharmacy has made it possible to find already during the night hours, at the time of hospitalization, the large quantities of folic acid, indicated to reduce toxicity and counteract the effects of an overdose, to be administered immediately to the patient. In the meantime, the analyzes carried out in the laboratories of the Cqrc (Quality control and chemical risk) of Villa Sofia -Cervello, directed by Francesca Di Gaudio, verified the high levels of methotrexate, and thus it was possible to trace a recently tested antidote, the Glucarpidase, not present in the Sicily region.

The antidote arrived in Palermo by air transport in agreement with the Prefecture to allow it to be administered within 24 hours of dispatch, a “sine qua non” condition to preserve the effectiveness of the drug.

“The collaboration between all the subjects – continues Tuttolomondo – has allowed the progressive improvement of the clinical conditions of the patient who is no longer in danger of life despite presenting serious, possibly permanent damage. The patient has recovered from the spinal cord damage but has renal insufficiency for which he is undergoing dialysis. The case described – concludes the Professor – is a testimony of excellence in the management of clinical pictures that require interventions of coordination and multidisciplinary collaboration, as well as the management of complex emergencies from a welfare and administrative point of view of this company”.

The company filed a complaint with the police on the patient’s unregulated procurement of the drug. The commissioner of the university hospital Maurizio Montalbano comments: “This complex clinical case is emblematic of the risks associated with replacing medical judgment with “do-it-yourself treatments”. Self-medication can increase the likelihood that the drug will be used in doses that modify its safety and efficacy with the consequence of compromising one’s health. In conclusion, therefore, it is better to avoid self-medication, especially when dealing with highly toxic drugs, as in this case. However, it remains to be clarified how the patient was able to independently find the antineoplastic drug”.