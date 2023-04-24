he takes the weapon off a carabiniere and wounds a policeman, then they kill him

One person died and another was injured in the firefight this morning in Fara Vicentinoprovince of Vicenza. The wounded, operated on and out of danger, is thelocal police officer Alex Frusti. All the more happened The fact happened in a few moments, around 10.30, in via Crosara: the industrial area of ​​the town.

The shouts in the street Via Crosara connects the Municipality of Fara Vicentino and the neighbor Breganze. The man who lost his life, a North African currently unidentified, had arrived in the area just before all hell broke loose, walking barefoot for several kilometres. “The only thing that is certain is that he probably had been walking for some time – the words of the mayor of Fara, Maria Teresa Sperotto – when some residents reported him”. The stranger had actually been seen not far away while he wandered around, in an apparent state of confusion. The same person, at one point, gave in outbursts, shouting in the street. A passerby, a Moroccan immigrant, reported hearing insults in Arabic; others among those present say they also heard the phrase “Allah akbar”: Allah is great. It is at this point that the carabinieri intervene and a scuffle starts.

Dynamics to be clarified The North Africanhow it was not communicated, managed to slip the service pistol to one of the carabinieri while the military tried to immobilize him, also using a taser. Meanwhile, a local police patrol has arrived, with two officers in support. The foreigner – it would seem to be, also in this case, a Moroccan – has fired several shots, two of which reached agent Alex Frusti. At that point, the military returned fire, killing the gunman. Officer Frusti was wounded in the chest (the shot damaged a lung) and, more superficially, one foot. Rushed e operated on at the Santorso hospital, he is now hospitalized in intensive care: the patient’s prognosis remains confidential but – writes the Local Health Authority in a note – the “conditions are stable, he breathes independently and is alert. Tomorrow (Tuesday 25, ndr) will be subjected to further checks to monitor its conditions. See also Valtellina Mobile The Veterinary Department took care of the Bambi deer

Ciambetti: solidarity with the forces of order The deputy prosecutor of Vicenza, Cristina Carunchio, is working on the case. With her in her place are also the provincial commander of the carabinieri, Giuseppe Moscati, and the commander of the investigative unit, Stefano Bortone. The mayor again Maria Theresa Sperotto: «The local police officers, during a patrol tour, saw the carabinieri who needed support and intervened. Then something that shouldn’t have happened happened: something nefarious for everyone, for the deceased person and for our officer who was injured”. The President of the Veneto Regional Council, Robert Ciambettiwas the first to comment on the incident: «The shooting in Fara is dismaying: today is the time for pain, for solidarity to the injured local police officer and the carabinieri, involved in a dynamic that is as dramatic as it is unpredictable”.

Salvini: disconcerting The deputy prime minister and minister also spoke on social media Matthew Salvini. “A very serious and disconcerting episode,” she wrote. “The man, throwing a fit and screaming ‘Allah is the best‘ in the middle of the street, according to the first reconstructions he would have stolen a carabiniere’s pistol and injured a municipal police officer, to whom our congratulations of good recovery. I want to hope that now there is no one who will blame the police for what happened”.

