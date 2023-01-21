Almost every day he passed by all 38 parking meters installed in the municipality of Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. However, the employee in the parking sector of the municipalized Agesp srl instead of checking the correct functioning of the columns present in the city that issue the slip to be displayed on the dashboard in order to park, allegedly stole the coins contained in the “change giver”.

The fifty-year-old was arrested and placed under house arrest by the investigating judge on charges of embezzlement for having taken possession of at least 95 thousand euros between November 2021 and September 2022. The investigations by the Guardia di Finanza, directed by Major Daniele Marra under the coordination of the Bustocca prosecutor’s office, began this summer.

With tailings and environmental interceptions, the investigators of the Busto Arsizio group of the yellow flames discovered that the municipal employee with an electronic keypad, purchased online from abroad in November two years ago, would have raised the maximum capacity ceiling from 30 euros to 200 euros to dispense rest of each of the machines. A tampering without the latter signaling in any way the adulteration. Since the money intended for the rest being small sums were not accounted for, the fifty-year-old could have acted undisturbed for almost a year.

With the stolen sums the woman – the investigators reconstructed – would have bought herself beauty treatments worth over 5,000 euros, memberships in fitness villages worth over 3,000 euros, two cell phones worth 1,300 euros each and numerous other personal expenses.

At the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the judge of the preliminary investigations issued a preventive seizure decree aimed at the confiscation of assets in the possession of the arrested person for a value of 95 thousand euros. From some initial projections, the investigators believe that the stolen sum could be greater and reach around 230 thousand euros.