Residence ban in the Municipality of Rome for Ludwig Koons, son of Ilona Staller alias “Cicciolina” and of the famous American artist Jeff Koons: this is the measure decided by the Rome court at the end of the express hearing which took place today in Piazzale Clodio .

The thirty-year-old man was arrested yesterday by the carabinieri of the Roma La Storta station following a complaint presented by his mother.

“He threatened me with a taser”

Staller allegedly denounced her son’s attempts to ask for money, who threatened her with a taser. When the military arrived at the man’s house, accused of possession of an illegal weapon, they found him in a bar near the house and during the search they found the taser.

Son: “I didn’t know it was illegal”

«It is true that we have squabbles with my mother but I have never threatened her. The taser is a gift from a friend of mine, I didn’t know it was illegal,” Koons said during the hearing. The judge then validated the arrest and ordered a ban on staying in Rome. “Thank you for the opportunity,” Koons said to the judge.

