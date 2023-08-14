August 13, 202308:34

For days the woman had been trying to get an interview with her daughter, “but no one had answered the dozens of calls and e-mails”. In the last video call, the 28-year-old had shown all her suffering



“During the last video call he told me he couldn’t take it anymore in the cell”. It is the testimony of Monica, the mother of Campari bluela 28 enne committed suicide in the Lorusso and Cutugno prison in Turin. As he tells The print, for days the woman had been trying to get an interview with her daughter, but no one had answered the dozens of calls and emails. “We want to understand what happened,” she adds.

The transfer – On 29 July Azzurra was transferred from the Genoa Pontedecimo prison to the Lorusso and Cutugno prison in Turin. As he writes

The print, it was a move of which both the mother and the lawyer seem not to have been informed. However, the 28-year-old’s family hoped it could be a positive solution for her daughter, given that she had been transferred to a referral facility for the treatment of psychiatric pathologies. They would never have imagined that there, in a constantly monitored cell, she, Azzurra, would have succeeded in committing suicide as she had already attempted to do when she was out of prison.

The story of Azure – Growing up in Riva Ligure, in the province of Imperia, Azzurra was a young woman with serious difficulties, repeatedly reported to the prison administration. The 28-year-old had a difficult past behind her: her father left the family when she was very young, and as a child she spent a few years in the community. Once out, she was already a little girl. She had therefore enrolled in a hotel management institute, but then she had abandoned her studies. Later she developed drug addiction – for a time she was treated at the Serd – and some crimes. Her cumulative convictions landed her in jail in late April.

These are old crimes committed between 2013 and 2014, for which he would have had to serve a

prison sentence until March 2025. “Everything seems inexplicable to us – said the lawyer Marzia Ballestra, the lawyer of Azzurra’s mother -. We have received very little information and we are waiting for the autopsy to understand more. The only sure thing is that he could not stay in prison, but its incompatibility had not yet been certified”.

