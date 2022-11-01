If until February 2020 the word virologist would have forced many of us to open the dictionary, after the pandemic it has become one of the most pronounced in television broadcasts, with frequent hosts of experts who during the dark days of the lockdown, and even after, have become familiar faces. Between these Andrea Crisantiprofessor at the University of Padua with a past at Imperial College London, among the first to study the outbreaks of Covid in the small town of Vo Euganeo and to understand that even asymptomatic people could transmit the infection. Advocate of the hard line on quarantine and mass screening even before vaccination, he was a collaborator of the president of Veneto Luca Zaia, before the region sued him for the harsh criticism of the massive use of rapid tampons, considered poorly effective by the professor. On 25 September he was elected senator from the ranks of the Democratic party in the European constituency and the beginning of its institutional adventure was not exactly under the banner of the low profile.

The controversy with Minister Schillaci

“The minister does not understand anything about public health, but he is a good radiologist”, was the dry comment on the new head of the ministry of health Orazio Schillaciwhen in recent days the news had spread that the government did not intend to extend the obligation to wear masks inside health facilities, an idea on which the executive then slowed down after the warning of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the announcement of many regions of wanting to extend it independently «The masks are used to protect the frail (who should also wear them on other occasions) and to reduce hospital infections, removing them is for public health illiterates. Thanks to vaccines we are in a balanced situation, but the pandemic is not yet defeated, ”he said. The obligation will ultimately remain, at least until the end of the year, and this “does honor to the minister” according to Crisanti, who however did not miss the opportunity to attack other government measures relating to the pandemic.

Justice, Covid: the first moves of the Meloni government. “Now the bills.” Squeezed on the raves, the no vax doctors back in the ward (with masks)

«No vax doctors are a bad buy for healthcare»He commented on Skytg24 microphones in relation to the government’s decision to abolish the obligation of vaccination for health personnel. «Vaccinating for them was a moral obligation. They did very badly not to do it because in this way they damage themselves and others ”, she added, labeling the decision as“ political ”. The criticism of the abolition of the daily bulletin on the data of infections and hospitalizations (which has become weekly): “If the majority wants to demonstrate that there is no longer Covid and that the measures they will implement have no impact, they should not remove the bulletin, but expect it to remain”. An invitation to let the numbers speak and not the decrees. “I would have done the bulletin every half day,” she added with a joke … or maybe not.

No vax, “fines for non-vaccinated people suspended”: green light from Mef. Hospital doctors: stopping masks is a risk

The salary case

Even before the medical-political diatribe, it was a “bureaucratic” decision that made people talk about him. “I won’t take it salary as a senator, ”he announced at the beginning of the legislature. No ideal or populist echo, however, but mere practical opportunity: “The compensation I receive from the ASL and the University of Padua is slightly higher, but above all it is a question of social security contributions and continuity of payment,” he explained. Needless to say, the announcement sparked a storm of controversy especially from the Venetian League circles, with which Crisanti certainly does not have good relations, but also of the ASL itself, which does not intend to pay the professor a salary for managerial and hospital activities that in fact does not carry out, preferring to divert them to those who remained in the ward. “The salary of the professor on leave is due from the administration to which he belongs, that is, from the University of Padua”, replied the company, explaining that the salary supplement given to university professors who carry out hospital activities is paid by the ASL only against the services actually guaranteed. The senator-virologist, however, is convinced of his reasons: “It’s a normal practice, many magistrates already do so in the Senate advised me”, the justification. Then the lunge: «The law is on my side and I am entitled to receive the salary I took a month ago. The ASL of Padua is a den of politicians. The sense that inspired the law I quote (on the organization of work, ed), is precisely this. And if the hospital does not want to pay, never mind: it will deal with the University of Padua ».