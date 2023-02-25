Maria De Filippi appears proven, accompanied by her son Gabriele, to her husband’s funeral home in the Campidoglio, no one expected this mourning.

Gabriele, the couple’s adopted son, weeps on her shoulders. Many are there to pay homage to the great journalist who passed away

his closest family members and many friends appear lost, shocked. There had been no signs that Maurizio would leave them just now.

For Maurizio and Maria, see each other in the clinic

every morning and every evening it had become part of their routine, since he had been hospitalized in a Roman facility for a small operation. She visited him regularly, even during busy work days to ”

Amici”. He certainly did not imagine that from that hospitalization, however

“an annoying little problem, but not serious”her husband would never recover.

For 33 years the couple shared their daily lives, always made up of dinners together and “curtains” – told with affection in various interviews – in which she acted as an “iron sergeant” to prevent him from exaggerating with sweets to safeguard his health. After so many years living together Maria and Maurizio showed themselves as a couple who were always very close and theirs

it has never been just a sentimental partnershipbecause with the common passion for work, both have remained a point of reference for Italian television.

