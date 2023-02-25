Home Health he visited him morning and evening at the clinic
Health

he visited him morning and evening at the clinic

by admin
he visited him morning and evening at the clinic

Maria De Filippi appears proven, accompanied by her son Gabriele, to her husband’s funeral home in the Campidoglio, no one expected this mourning.
Gabriele, the couple’s adopted son, weeps on her shoulders. Many are there to pay homage to the great journalist who passed away
his closest family members and many friends appear lost, shocked. There had been no signs that Maurizio would leave them just now.

For Maurizio and Maria, see each other in the clinic
every morning and every evening it had become part of their routine, since he had been hospitalized in a Roman facility for a small operation. She visited him regularly, even during busy work days to ”
Amici”. He certainly did not imagine that from that hospitalization, however
“an annoying little problem, but not serious”her husband would never recover.

For 33 years the couple shared their daily lives, always made up of dinners together and “curtains” – told with affection in various interviews – in which she acted as an “iron sergeant” to prevent him from exaggerating with sweets to safeguard his health. After so many years living together Maria and Maurizio showed themselves as a couple who were always very close and theirs
it has never been just a sentimental partnershipbecause with the common passion for work, both have remained a point of reference for Italian television.

See also  Breast cancer and lymphedema, a new surgical technique can "save" the arm

You may also like

that’s what it’s all about

Empoli Napoli 0-2: goals and highlights from the...

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO

The story of “Aunt Caterina”, the taxi driver...

Gym – Bauscia Cafè

Two young mountaineers from Bergamo fall on the...

Direct Empoli-Naples 0-2: Osimhen doubles

EU, in the tenth package of sanctions against...

Abdominal diastasis: what it is, risk factors, symptoms...

«With his gallantry he will have let my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy