An evening with barely-18 friends who are about to finish school, bottles of whiskey and gin hidden in the living room so as not to be discovered by their father, and then a pill. Thus an eighteen-year-old from Monza died, probably due to a mix of alcohol and psychotropic drugs, while she was at the house of a friend of hers, in Monza, last Monday. The State Police are investigating the matter, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office has already ordered an autopsy on the young woman’s body. “Wake up girls, be late for school”, the words of the landlady’s father to her daughter and her friend who had stayed for the night.

Dead girl, the dynamic

However, it was only the landlady who got out of bed, even if with a little difficulty, while her friend remained motionless. And after trying to wake her up with her voice, when she didn’t move she tried to shake her, she called her several times before screaming to get her dad’s attention. The man would appear to have in turn tried to wake her up for a few moments, only to then realize that the young woman was unconscious and call 112. An ambulance and a police car from the Monza State Police arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, despite the desperate rush to the San Gerardo hospital, there was nothing they could do for the young woman and she died of cardiac arrest. From the friend’s statements it emerged that they had been drinking and that she would then also have taken a psychotropic drug, while the girl denied taking any type of drug. Following the ascertainment of the death, the agents of Mobile Brianzola searched the room where the girls spent the evening from top to bottom, recovering at least two bottles of spirits and identifying the psychiatric drug that the eighteen-year-old would have taken, which was regularly found with a prescription in the her friend’s house. It is not yet clear with what intent she did it, whether to increase euphoria or to appease a malaise due to alcohol, a voluntary self-harm gesture has certainly been excluded.

San Gerard hospital

Dead girl, the last hours

The eighteen-year-old had gone to her friend’s house for an evening between the two of them, with the permission of her parents to spend the night there, in the presence of the landlady’s father. Once there, between music and confidences, they drank, a lot. Whiskey and gin above all, according to the bottles found by the agents in the room, but they would not have taken any drugs. Whether it was the mix of the two substances that killed her will be determined by the forensic examination together with the toxicological tests ordered by the judicial authority. Grief-stricken, the 18-year-old’s parents were informed of the incident while their daughter was in the ambulance.

Dead girl, the investigation

At the moment no responsibility has emerged for anyone. «My reflections and my appeal go to the young people so that they do not throw their existence to the winds and do not destroy themselves – the Quaestor of Monza, Marco Odorisio told ANSA – Even in the face of difficulties and fears that open up, with the families, with friends, with people close to them, because life is one and has an inestimable value”.

