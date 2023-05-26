he was 25, it was his first day on the job

He had no contract and it was his first day on the job. AND died in hospital at age 25 for injuries sustained after staying crushed by a machine.









Worker crushed in Trezzano sul Naviglio

He was called Abdul Ruman and was originally from Bangladesh the worker who died in the emergency room of the Niguarda hospital after being crushed by a machine on the premises of the Crocolux company in Trezzano sul Naviglio, in the province of Milan.

The tragedy occurred around 8:30 on Thursday 25 May. A medical vehicle, an ambulance, ambulance, firefighters and local police officers immediately arrived on the scene.









According to the reconstruction made by the firefighters who freed the young man, his legs it’s a arm they were totally crushed by the equipment weighing several tons. The boy also had a head trauma.

The young man was released and the doctors did everything possible to stabilize him in order to transport him to hospital.

Transported by ambulance

Emergency transport by air ambulance to the Niguarda hospital in Milan was not sufficient.









The report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office started from Niguarda and the prosecutor on duty Francesco Cajani opened an investigation file for manslaughter against unknown persons. arranged theautopsy on the body and the seizure of the machinery.

‘Repubblica’ heard from some of the company’s workers, according to whom Abdul was on his first day of work and without a contract.

It seems that Abdul Ruman was busy moving the machinery together with other workers when he was suddenly crushed.









Investigators will also look into the employment relationship between the victim and the company.

Several similar incidents have occurred in recent weeks alone: ​​a 30-year-old worker was crushed by a machine in Mariano del Friuli; in Minucciano a 55-year-old worker was crushed under a marble slab; in Fano a 28-year-old man ended up under a press; in Padua a 60-year-old worker was crushed under a door during a move.

The condolences of the mayor of Trezzano sul Naviglio

Fabio Bottero, mayor of Trezzano sul Naviglio, expresses his condolences via a post on Facebook:









“On behalf of the Trezzanese community, I express my deepest condolences to the family of Abdul Ruman, the victim of an accident today in a Trezzanese company”.

“A news that we learned this morning and it shocked us: deaths at work should not happen, work is a right and it is a right to work in safe conditions”.

"The investigations will ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities but what is certain is that in Italy it is necessary to invest in training and safety for the need to protect those who go to the workplace every day and must be able to return home to their loved ones", concludes the sidanco.
















